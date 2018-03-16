This #TBT is so sweet & meaningful

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images

Throwback Thursday fell on a happy day for Savannah Guthrie, giving her plenty of material to share. Thursday was Guthrie's fourth wedding anniversary, and she did not disappoint with throwback photos from her 2014 wedding to Michael Feldman.

"Happy anniversary to my sweetie and best friend for life," she captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo from their wedding day, also tagging Feldman in the shot and adding a few different heart emojis for good measure.

In the photo, Feldman is raising his hand in triumph and Guthrie has the biggest smile across her face. They look so incredibly happy, and it's no wonder this is a meaningful photo from their special day — it's just beautiful.

Guthrie and Feldman were married on March 15, 2014, in Tucson, Arizona. It was an especially joyful time in both their lives, because just days after the wedding, Guthrie announced that she was pregnant with their first child. Their daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman was born in August of that year. With all those happy memories in the same year, it's no wonder that's the time she throws back to on social media. Who wouldn't?

Guthrie and her family are now reunited after she was away for a long stint covering the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea for the Today show. We can only imagine how happy they are to be back in one place, especially with their anniversary this week and Vale's birthday right around the corner. Here's hoping Guthrie keeps the throwbacks coming so we can all take part in her family's happiness.