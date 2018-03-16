This #TBT is so sweet & meaningful

Throwback Thursday fell on a happy day for Savannah Guthrie, giving her plenty of material to share. Thursday was Guthrie's fourth wedding anniversary, and she did not disappoint with throwback photos from her 2014 wedding to Michael Feldman.
More: Savannah Guthrie Sees the Bright Side of Matt Lauer's Termination From Today
"Happy anniversary to my sweetie and best friend for life," she captioned a gorgeous black-and-white photo from their wedding day, also tagging Feldman in the shot and adding a few different heart emojis for good measure.
More: NBC Was So Worried About Ratings, They Called Savannah Guthrie to Save the Day
In the photo, Feldman is raising his hand in triumph and Guthrie has the biggest smile across her face. They look so incredibly happy, and it's no wonder this is a meaningful photo from their special day — it's just beautiful.
Guthrie and Feldman were married on March 15, 2014, in Tucson, Arizona. It was an especially joyful time in both their lives, because just days after the wedding, Guthrie announced that she was pregnant with their first child. Their daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman was born in August of that year. With all those happy memories in the same year, it's no wonder that's the time she throws back to on social media. Who wouldn't?
More: Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Had the Cutest Post-Olympics Family Reunions
Guthrie and her family are now reunited after she was away for a long stint covering the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea for the Today show. We can only imagine how happy they are to be back in one place, especially with their anniversary this week and Vale's birthday right around the corner. Here's hoping Guthrie keeps the throwbacks coming so we can all take part in her family's happiness.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started