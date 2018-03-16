It feels like this high-profile couple's split came out of nowhere

Image: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Print

It looks like Donald Trump Jr. has more than one thing in common with his father. Now, the President's eldest son will not only share his father's namesake, but he too will be put through the divorce ringer. This is Trump Jr.'s first divorce (the President is twice-divorced) and it comes 13 years of marriage to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. Trump, Jr. and Vanessa were been at the forefront of the President's 2016 presidential campaign, presenting the picture of domestic bliss, continuing to do so in the first year of the President's administration, we are now learning that it was not really as smooth sailing as we were made to believe.

More: Donald Trump Jr. Dissed Jennifer Lawrence, & Now Everyone's Dissing Him

The news of Vanessa filing for divorce from Trump Jr. broke late on Thursday evening — a surprising bit of information by and large; who could have suspected these two were on the rocks? According to a joint statement given to Page Six, both Trump Jr. and Vanessa wrote to say that “[a]fter 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Interestingly, while Vanessa reportedly filed for divorce, the details of the filing may point towards the aforementioned discord. Page Six notes she filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning she would not fight her soon-to-be ex-husband in court for custody of their five children or for any of their assets. It's unclear at this time if this was a decision that Vanessa arrived at independently or if she was encouraged to make from any of her in-laws, but one could imagine that the Trumps want to avoid the details of a potentially messy divorce splashed across the newspapers and thus, want to just cut ties and cleanly and unfussily as possible. But the cost of potentially losing custody of her children? It remains to be seen how that is a good thing, truth be told.

More: Internet Says: Donald Trump Jr. Is the Grinch Who Stole Halloween... From His Kid

Us Weekly soon followed up on Page Six's report with insights of its own into Trump Jr.'s marriage to Vanessa, where it became clear that things hadn't been okay for quite some time — since around the time the President began campaigning in 2016, to be more precise.

An inside source told Us Weekly that "[h]is relationship with Vanessa started getting rocky two years ago, when his dad started to campaign. Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family."

Interestingly, this source seems doubtful that the divorce might actually happen despite the fact that there's an established pattern of trouble in this relationship. "They’ve been unhappy for a while, but it’s hard to say if they will actually divorce."

More: How Did This Donald Trump Jr. Photograph Ever Even Happen?

It's hard not to empathize even harder with Vanessa's situation right now. She could potentially lose custody of her kids and a right to fight for the assets she obtained during her marriage to Trump Jr. and it comes at the cost of her feeling uncomfortable with the attention she and her family have been getting (which, considering the way her in-laws are treated in the press, can't have been good attention), which she may not have wanted in the first place.

We'll be curious to see how these divorce proceedings go — if they go at all — and hopefully, both Vanessa and Trump Jr. can come out on the other side of this in one piece.