Another beloved Hollywood couple called it quits

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Print

If anyone on this planet deserves love and eternal happiness, it is Anderson Cooper, that wonderful, wonderful man. That's why his next significant other better treat him right, or they'll have me to deal with. Yes, that means what you think it means. Cooper is single once again.

More: Anderson Cooper Reacting to Trump's North Korea Comments Is All of Us

Cooper and his New York City club mogul boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani, were dating for nine years before calling it off sometime recently. They kept their breakup quiet and aren't dishing the details, but Cooper did confirm the split in a statement to The Daily Mail, saying, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together."

While it sounds like the breakup may have occurred some time ago, Cooper and Maisani were photographed together leaving their shared home in Greenwich Village just this week. That may be proof that they are actually staying friendly, despite their split.

More: Anderson Cooper Is Done With Donald Trump's Racism

While this is pretty devastating news for all us Cooper stans, he may already be moving on. His statement confirming the breakup was prompted by rumors about him and Dallas radiologist Victor Lopez, after Lopez posted photos of the two of them together on his (private) Instagram account. E! News reached out to both Cooper and Lopez, though, and neither of them is commenting. Here's hoping if there is something between them, he's a man worthy of Cooper's time.

More: Here's the Real Story Behind Anderson Cooper's Rude Tweet to President Trump

According to The Daily Mail, Cooper has flown to Dallas five times since December, presumably to see Lopez. They reportedly celebrated Mardi Gras together, too. If this is true, it sounds like things are definitely heating up between them.