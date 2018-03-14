This HGTV star just made his first big post-divorce purchase

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

When you're the star of a successful HGTV show, the one thing in your life you should probably make sure you get right is real estate. Tarek El Moussa appears to be nailing it with his new bachelor pad.

According to Page Six, El Moussa dropped $2.28 million on a Costa Mesa mega-mansion with four bedrooms and three baths — so there's plenty of room for the kids. The entire house is reportedly equipped with smart house technology, including individualized surround sound in every room. There's also a private pool and spa and an electric car charging station. The entire home tops out a little over 3,000 square feet. It sounds like El Moussa is going to be perfectly happy there, because honestly, who wouldn't want a house like that?

El Moussa closed on the house toward the end of February, just a few weeks after his divorce from his Flip Or Flop co-star Christina El Moussa was finalized. Christina got to keep the family's $2 million home in Yorba Linda, California, which is why Tarek got to go shopping for some real estate. Tarek did alright in the divorce, too, though — he's keeping their formerly shared yacht, which has got to be a nice place to hang out.

Tarek and Christina will share custody of their two kids, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son, Brayden. We're guessing the kids love their dad's new pad as much as Tarek probably does.

Even amid their divorce, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have stayed friendly, successfully co-parented their kids, and signed on with HGTV for another upcoming season of Flip Or Flop. That's how you don't let a pesky thing like a divorce get you down.