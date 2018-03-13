Well, the final season of Game of Thrones is going to be soul-crushing

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Come on, folks. This is Game of Thrones we're talking about. You didn't think they'd let the final season go by without killing off a ton of characters did you? No one should be surprised by the latest Season 8 spoiler that comes straight from the mouth of an HBO exec: Pretty much everyone is gonna die.

HBO’s senior vice president of drama, Francesca Orsi, spoke at the INTV conference in Israel on Tuesday, where she revealed how the cast reacted to their initial table reads of the final six episodes of the series.

"It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers," she said. And then she dropped this bombshell: "None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started falling down to their deaths."

OK, it's not really a bombshell because, seriously, you thought you were getting a happy ending? Have you even seen Game of Thrones? Because that, fam, is a show that does not do happy endings.

Even though this is going to be an emotional train wreck for fans, it shouldn't be all heartbreak, because it sounds like the writers have really delivered on Season 8. In fact, according to Orsi, the cast gave a standing ovation after the read of the final episode.

"It was amazing," she said. "By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes."

This is definitely starting to stir up the hype machine for Game of Thrones' final season, but don't get too excited, because we already know it won't air until 2019. It was a controversial decision to bump the season back a year, but we know it just means that something extraordinary is going to play out on our TV screens.