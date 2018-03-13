 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Blake Shelton & Kelly Clarkson Rosé All Day

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Trae Patton/NBC
Print

The Voice judges who booze together, stay together

Move over, Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 singer has had an ongoing bromance/showmance with his fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton for just about as long as the show has existed. But a new judge this season is shaking that up, and we're 'shipping it so hard. Welcome your new favorite showmance: Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

More: 8 The Voice Contestants Who Were Basically Already Famous Before They Competed

The two have been friends for a long time, but since they started starring on The Voice together, they seem to have kicked things up a notch in their relationship. And that does include getting wine drunk together and then making fun of each other about it on camera. What else are friends even for?

In a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton let this hilarious story slip.

"She's the kinda person that I was already mad at for other reasons, like spilling something on the carpet," he said about Clarkson. She tried to shush him, but he continued anyway.

More: The Voice Fan Favorites: Where Are They Now?

"Last time I was at Kelly's house, she had [what] started off as a white T-shirt," he said.

Clarkson jumped in to try to defend herself, saying, "Here's the thing, y'all, in fairness, it's every mother that hasn't drank since having — you know, you've been pregnant, and you have a kid. I tell you what, I mean, one glass in me and I just kinda made poor decisions from there."

Who hasn't spilled a little something or other on a white shirt? We're not judging.

"It's like a tie-dyed shirt by the end of the night," Shelton said, and Clarkson laughed and added, "My husband was a really good husband that night."

More: 10 Behind-the-Scenes Facts About The Voice

With this kind of chemistry between competing judges, this season of The Voice is sure to be a must-see. Catch Shelton, Clarkson and the other judges Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
18 Hollywood Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2018
The Best Queer Coming-of-Age Movies of All Time
All the Hollywood Couples Who Are Engaged Right Now
All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. First, There Were Glitter Cappuccinos — Now, There's Glitter Beer
  2. Why You May Want to Consider the Latest Fitness Trend, 'Plogging'
  3. People Living in California Supposedly Have the Lowest Quality of Life
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started