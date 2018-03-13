The royals are dominating TV in more than one way

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Print

If you're wondering where you're going to get your royal family fix after all the excitement surrounding the birth of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's third child and the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has died down, don't worry — we've got you covered.

More: One Look at the Royal Family's Train, & You'll Want to Buy a Ticket ASAP

Just in time, we have the solution. People magazine, Time Inc. Productions and ABC have teamed up to bring us a two-part special called The Story of the Royals, set to air on ABC in August. It will explore the lives of the key players in the royal line of succession: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. But with so many major events happening this year (like the new baby and the wedding), you can bet the Duchess of Cambridge, formerly Kate Middleton, and Markle will be getting some screen time.

More: Will This Royal Rule Help Princess Charlotte Become Queen?

The timing for the special is perfect since it will really cater to Americans' fascination with the royal family and its history, and it's airing just a few months after Markle becomes the first American to join the royal family since Wallis Simpson in 1937. People also reports that the special will include "exclusive interviews with palace insiders, royal experts and longtime People contributors."

"People is known for its extensive coverage of the royal family by reporters who are experts in the subject matter," editor-in-chief Jess Cagle said in a statement. "Our audience can’t get enough of the royals; they continue to attract interest with each new generation."

More: Meghan Markle Will Have to Follow New Rules When She Joins the Royal Family

Oh, and something that makes this news even better: The Story of the Royals is coming from the same team that produced and directed The Story of Diana, last year's TV special about the life and work of Princess Diana. Needless to say, you won't want to miss this.