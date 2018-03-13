We love Kelly Ripa but her American Idol audition was painfully scripted

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Chance Yeh/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Print

Well, ready or not, the reboot of American Idol is here. It's got some issues, like disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct against its host, Ryan Seacrest, and the fact that it's been less than two years since the "final" episode of the series aired on Fox. But despite all that, ABC is going full steam ahead with this, including a seemingly pretty desperate attempt to drum up enthusiasm for the reboot on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

More: ABC Is Pouring Millions of Dollars Into the American Idol Reboot

During Tuesday's episode of the show, Ripa showed her support for her co-host, Seacrest, and his other gig hosting Idol, but doing a long, drawn out, painfully scripted sketch in which she auditions for the show. It's kind of a cute idea, I guess, but it's also a seven-minute segment that could easily have been cut to two minutes.

There's a long, drawn-out intro, in which Ripa, drinking a mixture of "vodka and manuka honey," talks in an exaggerated stage whisper to Seacrest so she can "save her voice," telling him all about her "voice of an angel." She then spends basically an eternity chatting with the judges (TBH, I skipped through this part because it was super boring and I wanted to hear her sing), and then sings a verse from Peggy Lee's "Why Don't You Do Right?" It's fine. She's not a great singer, but she's not terrible, either, which means this has basically no entertainment value. And then there's the very clearly scripted judges' feedback, which I also skipped, because I had already wasted five minutes of my life on this.

More: 8 American Idol Scandals You Probably Forgot About

Look, we love Kelly Ripa. We really do. But this did not get us excited for Idol. The opposite happened, in fact. Maybe how hard people are having to work to hype this show is a sign. Maybe it was too soon for Idol. Regardless, the show premiered Sunday, so it's happening. Guess we'll just have to wait and see how it turns out.