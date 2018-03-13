What's the deal with Cameron Diaz these days?

Image: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Where were you when the reports first broke that Cameron Diaz was done with acting? Luckily, I was at home and able to flop onto my couch and sigh wistfully. The thought of no new Diaz material was a little too distressing for a Monday, to be perfectly honest with you. But then, just a couple hours later, it seemed like it was all just a silly rumor and that Diaz wasn't actually retired and we'd all somehow missed the memo. But even after this whirlwind of confusion had settled, it still feels like more answers are needed about what Diaz is actually up to these days and why she isn't jumping into any new projects.

Let's back up a bit for those who might have missed the entire story. On Monday afternoon, news emerged that Selma Blair, who once starred in The Sweetest Thing with and remains close to Diaz, casually noted in an interview with Metro News that she'd seen Diaz at a lunch date recently and that — get this — Diaz had made it clear she was done with acting.

"I had lunch with Cameron the other day, we were reminiscing about [The Sweetest Thing]," Blair noted. "I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting, she’s like, ‘I’m done.’ I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films, she has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy."

But it now seems like it was all a joke on Blair's part and that everyone got their britches in a twist (way to make that clear, sis). By Monday evening, she was forced to circle back on those comments — especially because Diaz maintained her silence during this entire kerfuffle — and set the record straight. "BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson," she tweeted out, attempting to dispel any worry than Diaz was forever done with acting.

BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018

Even though Blair was joking about Diaz basically being retired from acting, there might actually be some truth to the matter. Diaz hasn't appeared in a movie since 2014 when she starred in two commercially unsuccessful films, Sex Tape and Annie; 4 years is a long hiatus in showbiz, y'all. Combine that possible hesitation to hop back into acting after getting burned pretty hard by movie audiences with the fact that she's super in love with her husband, musician Benji Madden, and wants to have a family with him and it's easy to see why all this fuss about Diaz's possible retirement took off so quickly.

For now, Diaz seems content just staying in her personal bubble and doing her own thing. While she hasn't made any recent statements about if or when she'll return to the spotlight (in fact, she's kept a pretty low profile for a while now), she did say something pretty indicative of her current headspace about a year ago at a Goop Wellness Summit event.

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," Diaz remarked during a panel discussion. "I felt the need to make myself whole." Taking a step back after a whirlwind career spanning the better part of two decades might be just what the doctor ordered in Diaz's case. As for us, we'll just have to patiently wait, let Diaz do her thing and hope she isn't really done with acting because that would just be too much to deal with.