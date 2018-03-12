Don't blame Ellen Pompeo for the changes on Grey's Anatomy

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Print

There's been a lot of turnover on Grey's Anatomy lately, and with the announced departures of Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw, fans have had enough. That's fine, but they need to direct their anger somewhere other than the Twitter clapback queen, Ellen Pompeo, who has had enough of the negativity surrounding her co-stars' exits.

More: 12 Characters Killed Off Grey's Anatomy We're Still Mourning

Fans are rightly angry that Capshaw, who has been a series regular for nine seasons, and Drew, who has starred on 10, are leaving. But there's this rumor that their departure has something to do with Grey's recent salary negotiations and Pompeo's reported $20 million per season paycheck. Pompeo is not here for that.

"We R grateful all of you are so passionate but if you knew these two women the way I know them they would not approve of all this nastiness," Pompeo tweeted. "They both are super shiny happy people. I know you’re angry but you’re representation couldn’t be further from who these women actually are."

We R grateful all of you are so passionate but if you knew these two women the way I know them they would not approve of all this nastiness — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 11, 2018

They both are super shiny happy people. I know you're angry but you're representation couldn't be further from who these women actually are — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 11, 2018

Pompeo and co-showrunner Krista Vernoff have previously slammed reports that Pompeo's newly increased salary is a point of contention for the cast.

"The suggestion in the Deadline article that our cast changes are in any way related to Ellen Pompeo’s salary renegotiation is wrong and hurtful and misguided," Vernoff wrote on Twitter. "It smacks of an old, broken, patriarchal notion that women must be pitted against each other and that one woman’s success will be costly to others. Ellen Pompeo has not only advocated passionately for her fellow cast members, she has taken the time to educate women worldwide as to how to advocate for themselves and that must not now be twisted."

More: ABC Reveals Whether Sandra Oh Is Returning for Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode

We're definitely going to miss Capshaw and Drew, but Pompeo isn't to blame for their choices to leave the show. As angry as fans may be, she's right to ask them to play nice and leave her out of it.