/

Tori Spelling Chooses to Broadcast Positive Vibes on Social Media After Difficult Week

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: David Livingston/Getty Images
Tori Spelling is trying to get back to normal

Amid all the rumors about her mental health and a week in which family called police to check on her two different times, Tori Spelling is focusing on the positive. On social media, she's posted about her family and her own strength and hasn't mentioned the trying time she's allegedly going through.

More: Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Says Tori Spelling Is in a "Stressful, Chaotic Situation"

In her Instagram story on Saturday, Spelling posted a little love note to herself that read, "I'm strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me." With the marker tool, she circled the words, "I'm me" in red, driving that message home.

Image: Tori Spelling / Instagram

More: Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Came So Close to Jail Time

Other parts of her story from that day included a short video clip of her 1-year-old son, Beau, trying sushi for the first time. Recent posts to her account have included smiling selfies, shots from Beau's first birthday party and a sweet photo of Beau napping with his head resting against her stomach.

Happy Thursday! #powerlips #roar www.beautywithtori.com #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on

Clearly, whatever is going on in her life, Spelling is doing what she can to focus on the positive things: her family, her business and herself.

Still, family and friends have reportedly been worried about Spelling's well-being lately, and last week, her husband, Dean McDermott, called 911 to ask police to check on her. The family has had years of highly publicized money problems, and McDermott has reportedly been struggling to find work, leaving Spelling with the stress of providing for the family.

More: Tori Spelling Reportedly Had a "Mental Breakdown" — but What Does That Really Mean?

Whatever is going on, we hope Spelling is doing OK, and we're glad to see her being so positive.

