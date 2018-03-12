 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Was Stabbed in 'Brutal Attack'

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Print

We can't even imagine how terrifying this must have been

Elizabeth Hurley is in the U.K. with her family after her nephew, Miles Hurley, was brutally assaulted in London. Police are looking for information about the attackers, and thankfully, it sounds like Miles is going to be OK.

More: We Didn't Know It Was Possible, but Yes, Elizabeth Hurley Is Aging Backward

"My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages," she wrote on Twitter Saturday. "It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

Later, on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and Miles together and added more details about the crime, including that Miles had lost a lot of blood, but somehow, the repeated stabbing hadn't damaged any of his major organs. "He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood," Hurley wrote. "A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle, no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days."

Miles may not even be the attackers' only victim. Police told Us Weekly that last week, two 21-year-olds were victims of knife attacks in South London. One victim has already been discharged from the hospital, while the other is still receiving care, though police said, "[H]is condition is described as not life-threatening or life-changing."

More: Elizabeth Hurley Is No Evil Stepmother to Her 3 New Kids

All of our love to Miles and Elizabeth Hurley and the rest of their family. We hope Miles makes a quick recovery.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Every TV Show That's Been Canceled in 2018 — So Far
17 Hollywood Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2018
51 Shows Premiering & Returning to TV This Spring
48 Celebrity Sex Tapes That Definitely or Almost Happened
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. First, There Were Glitter Cappuccinos — Now, There's Glitter Beer
  2. Why You May Want to Consider the Latest Fitness Trend, 'Plogging'
  3. People Living in California Supposedly Have the Lowest Quality of Life
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started