We can't even imagine how terrifying this must have been

Image: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley is in the U.K. with her family after her nephew, Miles Hurley, was brutally assaulted in London. Police are looking for information about the attackers, and thankfully, it sounds like Miles is going to be OK.

"My 21-year-old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages," she wrote on Twitter Saturday. "It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."

Later, on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and Miles together and added more details about the crime, including that Miles had lost a lot of blood, but somehow, the repeated stabbing hadn't damaged any of his major organs. "He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood," Hurley wrote. "A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle, no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days."

Miles may not even be the attackers' only victim. Police told Us Weekly that last week, two 21-year-olds were victims of knife attacks in South London. One victim has already been discharged from the hospital, while the other is still receiving care, though police said, "[H]is condition is described as not life-threatening or life-changing."

All of our love to Miles and Elizabeth Hurley and the rest of their family. We hope Miles makes a quick recovery.