We hope one of country music's finest is okay

The unofficial king of country music, Tim McGraw, has been out of the headlines for a hot minute but that's only because he's been busy taking over the world with his wife, Faith Hill, on their joint world tour. Unfortunately, that's about to change as McGraw is now front and center in the news after he reportedly collapsed at his Dublin concert over the weekend. From the sounds of it, this unexpected incident was shocking to the crowd and left Hill leading the concert in a song after explaining what happened.

According to Us Weekly, McGraw collapsed while he was performing his song "Humble & Kind" at the Country to Country music festival. It's unclear at what point during the concert this collapse happened, but when it did, McGraw was dutifully rushed off stage and taken backstage to be cared for. Later, Hill came on stage and spoke to the crowd about why McGraw had collapsed before singing "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" with the entire audience.

The reason for McGraw's collapse was explained by Hill as a case of serious dehydration. "Tim is fine," she explained to the audience. "We’ve all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much. He’s been super dehydrated, and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on the stage. So drink water, people, keep yourself hydrated."

A rep for McGraw backed up what Hill told the Dublin crowd, that dehydration was the culprit for McGraw's collapse. "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show," the rep stated to Rolling Stone. "He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

It appeared to be business as usual ahead of the concert, with Hill and McGraw posting Instagrams and tweets of the UK leg of the tour and appearing to be in good spirits. The pair performed in London and Glasgow previous to their Dublin show, which only seems to confirm Hill's statement that the intensity of the couple's performance schedule could have left McGraw completely exhausted.

There's only a little bit of fan reaction on social media at the time of reporting, with a couple folks expressing concern at McGraw's collapse. There's no doubt, though, as this story develops and McGraw gets back on stage that we'll hear more from him and Hill about this scary incident.

For now, all we can do is send our wishes for a speedy recovery to McGraw and hope that Hill's message to stay hydrated sticks — for everyone.