This little girl is going to have a lifetime supply of pink

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Print

In what may go down in history as the pinkest baby shower ev-er, a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian celebrated her baby girl on the way with a larger-than-life party at Beverly Hills’ Hotel Bel Air.

More: Khloé Kardashian Shocked to Learn She's Not Having a Baby Boy

Wowing in a bump-hugging blush dress, Khloé looked every part the glowing mom. And, as is the Kardashian way, she documented the beautiful bash on social media — sharing snaps of roughly 1 billion (we kid, we kid... we think) pink balloons, pink place settings, oversized elephant topiaries and, of course, her family.

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgNI-cLBWum/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank"></a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Khloé</a> (@khloekardashian) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-12T01:49:25+00:00">Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgM1REYBbWY/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank"> Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming </a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Khloé</a> (@khloekardashian) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-11T22:57:12+00:00">Mar 11, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgKtU3rhGuc/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system. And special thank you to @Amazon for helping me bring it all together! More pictures to come! #AllOnAmazon #AmazonBabyRegistry</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Khloé</a> (@khloekardashian) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-11T03:09:20+00:00">Mar 10, 2018 at 7:09pm PST</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:33.30078125% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgMW42eBtU5/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank"> Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! </a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Khloé</a> (@khloekardashian) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-11T18:31:45+00:00">Mar 11, 2018 at 11:31am PDT</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

All of the women were in attendance to dote on Khloé: momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloé also got by with a little help from a few famous friends, like Brielle Biermann, Larsa Pippen and Kim Zolciak Biermann.

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:33.33333333333333% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgKumItnX_O/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">congratulations @khloekardashian! you’re going to be such a great mom</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/briellebiermann/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Brielle</a> (@briellebiermann) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-11T03:20:25+00:00">Mar 10, 2018 at 7:20pm PST</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

More: Khloé Kardashian Posts Twinning Belly Pics to Celebrate Kylie Jenner's Newborn

Maria Menounos was also on hand to congratulate Khloé.

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:37.5% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgKVAwjFcOa/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Celebrating @khloekardashian today and her baby on the way! We are all so happy for you Khloe!!:)</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mariamenounos/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> MARIA MENOUNOS</a> (@mariamenounos) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-10T23:36:52+00:00">Mar 10, 2018 at 3:36pm PST</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

According to Us Weekly, guests were served a variety of blush-hued beverages, including pink champagne and rose lemonade. The Revenge Body star did have one less upscale request, though: French fries! Khloé wanted to nosh on her favorite food and guilty pleasure.

And if the pairing of all.the.pink plus French fries wasn’t enough to make you wish you’d been invited, the party favors should do the trick. Guests walked away with Amazon Echoes and other goodies.

More: The Internet Is Slamming Khloé Kardashian for Smoking While Pregnant

Hey, who can blame KoKo for going big? It is, after all, her first baby. She and her NBA beau, Tristan Thompson, are undoubtedly anxious to meet their daughter — especially considering the quality time they’ve gotten to spend recently with Kylie’s brand-new bundle (and Khloe’s niece), Stormi.

Congrats, Khloé!