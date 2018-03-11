This little girl is going to have a lifetime supply of pink

In what may go down in history as the pinkest baby shower ev-er, a very pregnant Khloé Kardashian celebrated her baby girl on the way with a larger-than-life party at Beverly Hills’ Hotel Bel Air.
Wowing in a bump-hugging blush dress, Khloé looked every part the glowing mom. And, as is the Kardashian way, she documented the beautiful bash on social media — sharing snaps of roughly 1 billion (we kid, we kid... we think) pink balloons, pink place settings, oversized elephant topiaries and, of course, her family.
All of the women were in attendance to dote on Khloé: momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Khloé also got by with a little help from a few famous friends, like Brielle Biermann, Larsa Pippen and Kim Zolciak Biermann.
Maria Menounos was also on hand to congratulate Khloé.
According to Us Weekly, guests were served a variety of blush-hued beverages, including pink champagne and rose lemonade. The Revenge Body star did have one less upscale request, though: French fries! Khloé wanted to nosh on her favorite food and guilty pleasure.
And if the pairing of all.the.pink plus French fries wasn’t enough to make you wish you’d been invited, the party favors should do the trick. Guests walked away with Amazon Echoes and other goodies.
Hey, who can blame KoKo for going big? It is, after all, her first baby. She and her NBA beau, Tristan Thompson, are undoubtedly anxious to meet their daughter — especially considering the quality time they’ve gotten to spend recently with Kylie’s brand-new bundle (and Khloe’s niece), Stormi.
Congrats, Khloé!
