Donna and Kelly forever! A show loosely based on 90210 is in the works

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: WENN

Print

What woes? Tori Spelling could be headed back to TV — with none other than her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and longtime friend Jennie Garth. Even better? The duo are joining forces for a TV show loosely based on the OG series, according to People.

More: The Police Were Once Again Called to Check on Tori Spelling

Of course, the news that a show is in the brainstorming phase or even the production phase doesn’t necessarily mean the pilot will get picked up. Currently, Spelling and Garth’s project is in development with CBS. But given that the women visited the CBS Studio Center lot on Friday, signs point to significant interest on the network’s part.

<div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BgJoQ4QFQ3K/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/torispelling/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Tori Spelling</a> (@torispelling) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2018-03-10T17:05:51+00:00">Mar 10, 2018 at 9:05am PST</time></p></div> <script async defer src="//www.instagram.com/embed/" width="612" height="710" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowtransparency="true"></script>

Little is known about the premise of the pilot at this point. However, it sounds like it will be somewhat satirical, with Spelling and Garth portraying exaggerated versions of themselves. Perhaps the move will prove to be a step in the right direction for Spelling, who has been mired in drama lately.

On Wednesday, police were called to Spelling’s home for the second time in a week. A police spokesperson told Us Weekly on Thursday, “The only information I have is that we received a call to check the well-being of Tori Spelling yesterday [Wednesday] in Thousand Oaks. The call was received from her husband. Deputies contacted her briefly and determined she was fine.”

More: Tori Spelling Reportedly Had a "Mental Breakdown" — But What Does That Really Mean?

Police had responded to a call of a domestic dispute between Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, on March 1. Sources told Us Weekly that they feared for Spelling’s health following what they deemed a “mental breakdown.”

A source reportedly downplayed that idea to People, though, pointing out instead that it can’t be easy for Spelling to juggle five small children at home: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1. “The last year has been really tough on Tori,” the source said. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage." The actress clearly has a lot on her plate.

More: Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Says Tori Spelling Is in a "Stressful, Chaotic Situation"

Hopefully, tackling this new series won’t add to Spelling's seemingly overwhelming stress level. Fans would certainly love to see her get back on her feet again, especially if it means that she finds a healthy work-life balance. Not to mention, who wouldn't enjoy having Donna and Kelly back on the screen?