Sad news on the Katy Perry front

In a tragic and shocking turn of events, a nun embroiled in a lawsuit with Katy Perry collapsed during a court appearance on Friday and died soon after.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, was a member of The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was one of two nuns currently mired in a legal battle with the pop star over the sale of their former convent in Los Angeles. In 2015, Perry proposed purchasing the property, which consists of eight-acres and numerous Roman-villa style buildings in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

While the figure on the table was $14.5 million, the nuns' issue wasn't with the offer. Rather, they were reportedly uncomfortable with the idea of Perry in particular owning the convent. The matter came under legal scrutiny in 2016 when the nuns tried to sell it instead to a boutique hotel developer, at which point a judge stepped in and deemed that sale invalid.

Shortly before her death, according to USA Today, Holzman lamented the judge's ruling to KTTV, saying, "To Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

As news of Holzman's passing broke, Archbishop Jose Gomez issued a statement saying the faithful nun had served her community "with dedication and love for many years." He went on to add, "I was sad to hear the news of her passing and I have offered a Mass for the repose of her soul. We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all of her friends and loved ones."

Perry hasn't issued a statement as of press time.

On Saturday, she made headlines for wearing a hoodie emblazoned with on-off boyfriend Orlando Bloom's face. She is currently on the second leg of her Witness tour in Latin America and, starting Monday, will be seen weekly on the ABC reboot of American Idol.