These rumors about Olivia Munn's dating life are out of control

Hey, world, we need to have a talk about Olivia Munn. Now, for some reason, a lot of folks out there are kind of obsessed with speculating wildly about Munn's romantic life, and many seem eager to pair her up with one newly single famous celebrity or another. Why must we be like this? Can we not let Munn live her life, drama-free and on her own terms? The answer is, apparently, a resounding no.

On Thursday, Munn took to her Instagram story to post a series of photos — three were personal comments and one was a screenshot of a text exchange with her publicist — that attempted to deny and completely end any rumors that she was dating Justin Theroux. The rumors, it would appear, are unfounded, and one could surmise that they're only getting traction because Munn and Theroux have worked together in the past, they are both famous, they are friendly with one another and they are both currently single.

Munn began her defense with this ominous message: "Text from my publicist just a few minutes ago..." Afterward, a screenshot of a text exchange pops up in which her publicist warns Munn that InTouch Weekly is apparently working up a report about her secretly dating Theroux.

Her rep writes, "In Touch is preparing a story about Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux. Sources tell In Touch Olivia and Justin are growing close together and they are heading towards a romance," to which Munn replies, "Oh my God, that is so stupid."

Munn then wrote the following personal statement, which completely denied these rumors that InTouch is apparently geared up to report, over the course of two photos. "Since they said they're running that story even if we said it's 100 million percent not true, I thought I'd just let you guys know on my own that it's not," she wrote, before going on to address InTouch and all other tabloids directly.

"Dear Tabloids, please stop matching me with my friends' exes. No disrespect to people who date their friends' exes, that's just not my style. Kthxbye!" she concluded.

In short, it's ridiculous that Munn even has to reply to stories like these, especially when the men in these rumors never feel the need to go on the record to deny anything. When she was linked to Chris Pratt a short while back, Munn had to go on a mini-rant to dispel those rumors while Pratt just continued to live his life. While Theroux hasn't released any kind of comment just yet, one could make the educated guess that he likely will not; meanwhile, Munn is out here on Instagram shooting down rumors like a skilled sharpshooter.

So, not only is it low-key sexist that Munn has to defend her personal life — which is hers to live and definitely not the public's concern — but she also has to make it extra clear that she is not some beautiful temptress trying to ruin her friendships with her female friends by dating their ex-husbands. I mean, this is just ridiculous.

I think it's high time we all make a pact to just let Munn be from here on out. When she's ready to tell us about her love life, she'll tell us on her own terms.