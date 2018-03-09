This former Cosby Show star is ready to talk

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

There are fewer and fewer people in Bill Cosby's corner. Accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women over decades, Cosby is set to stand retrial for rape beginning next month. In the meantime, Lisa Bonet, who played his daughter on The Cosby Show, is finally breaking her silence about her longtime co-star.

In a new cover story for Net-a-Porter, she said she was never treated inappropriately by Cosby. All the same, she wasn't surprised when the allegations against him went public.

"There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she said.

Ask whether there was a darkness about him, she replied, "Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free."

She added, likely referring to Cosby's upcoming trial, "I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so.’ I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be."

Ironically, Bonet was fired by Cosby after she acted in sex scenes in her 1987 film Angel Heart, and then appeared nude on the cover of Interview to promote the movie. He cited "creative differences" as the reason for letting her go, but she says he was retaliating against her for failing to choose only roles as family friendly as The Cosby Show.

This is the first time Bonet has spoken publicly about Cosby's trial or the accusations related to it, but her daughter Zoe previously told The Guardian that Bonet was "disgusted and concerned" when she heard what Cosby was accused of.