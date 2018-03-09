We could all learn something from Jessica Chastain

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

For International Women's Day, Jessica Chastain decided to take the high road and be helpful to another woman who attempted to debate her on abortion on Instagram. That really is the true spirit of the day, right? Women coming together and supporting one another, even when it feels like there's conflict, is definitely one positive takeaway and Chastain was the embodiment of that on March 8 when things unexpectedly got a little heated.

It all started when, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Chastain celebrated International Women's Day by posting a photo of herself in a T-shirt reading, "We Should All Be Feminists." She captioned the shot, "FEMINISM: the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes."

While the message was not a particularly controversial one, it's one that was undoubtedly going to get some attention. Namely, this attention came from one very vocal woman, Karin Schulz, who wrote in the comments, "Yes, feminist that believe in God and stand up for The Unborn. I would be for that kind of feminist."

OK, so that was kind of spicy on Schulz's part, but Chastain didn't take the bait. Instead, she reportedly visited Schulz's profile and found a link to the GoFundMe page she and her husband had started to raise money for fertility treatments after a long struggle to conceive. And Chastain donated $2,000 to it, writing, "You'll be wonderful parents who teach love by example. Someday you'll hold your baby. Don't give up."

That's not even just the high road. It is the highest possible road a woman can take.

Chastain's behavior in the face of someone who criticized her is inspiring. Even though she and Schulz have competing beliefs, Chastain wished her well.

"Yes, you can decide what is right for you. I am pro-choice and I believe that everyone has the right to make their own decision. I read about your journey to become a mother and it broke my heart," she wrote. "I hope that your dream will come true in 2018! Much love to you."

That's the kind of action that truly makes a difference on International Women's Day, and we hope Schulz can follow Chastain's lead and build other women up instead of tearing them down.