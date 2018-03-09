 
No, This Desperate Housewives Star Isn't Living Out of Her Van

Image: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Don't believe every headline you read, folks

Hey Internet, think you might wanna take a chill pill and stop spreading weird gossip about Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher for a sec? The former household name may be keeping a low profile these days, but she is definitely not broke, homeless or living in a van, which is what some rather scandalous headlines read earlier this week. Hatcher spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the rumors and we're honestly a little surprised she even addressed them because, well, they're so ridiculous.

"On the cover yesterday [Star magazine has] an article that says exactly that — it’s totally absurd — that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van," Hatcher said. "It’s categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van."

The story apparently stemmed from some paparazzi photos of Hatcher in her van on a California beach. She explained that she was shooting for one of her YouTube series', Van Therapy, which is part of the YouTube channel she runs, Hatching Change.

"They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever," Hatcher continued. "And my lawyer and my publicist said, 'Categorically not true, you can’t print that, she’s doing a YouTube show, that’s her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There’s nothing about this that’s true.'"

Despite dealing with something so utterly absurd, Hatcher is focusing on the good things in life, like campaigning for a revival of Desperate Housewives. To this, we enthusiastically say, "Yes, please!"

When asked if she would return for a reboot of the show, Hatcher replied, "I would be the first person, yeah, I never wanted it to be over, I loved those characters." Unfortunately, Hatcher doesn't think there are great odds of that actually happening. The show's creator has been pretty adamant in the past about not wanting to bring it back, meaning our days on Wisteria Lane are probably over for good.

We'll still keep our fingers crossed because you never know, especially with literally all the best TV shows getting the reboot treatment these days. In the meantime, it's nice to see that Hatcher has found a new way to stay current and that she's thriving (and definitely not living in her van).

