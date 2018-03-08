 
Kelly Clarkson's New Song Made Hoda Kotb Cry

Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
When these to work together, beautiful things happen

When two talented celebs collaborate, great things happen. Such is the case for Hoda Kotb and Kelly Clarkson, who combined their creative forces to create a kid-friendly song that doubles as a piece of actual art, because it's that beautiful.

More: Hoda Kotb Addresses Marriage Rumors: 'He Will Be With Me the Rest of My Life'

Kotb recently authored a children's book, I've Loved You Since Forever, inspired by her one-year-old daughter, Haley Joy. And the book is so sweet, it deserved to be expressed in another medium: song. So Kotb asked Clarkson to help out.

"Wouldn't that be cool if someone could sing the book?" Kotb said. "There is one person I know who has a voice that is in a class by itself."

More: Hoda Kotb's New Today Salary Might Shock You — & Not in a Good Way

Kotb and Clarkson are longtime friends, so the decision makes sense. Plus, she's right — Clarkson's voice really is something special. So on Thursday's episode of the Today show, Clarkson appeared onscreen as Kotb led viewers on a tour of Atlantic Records, where they got to hear Clarkson recording Kotb's heartwarming words to her daughter.

Kotb even got involved, stepping into the recording studio to shake a rattle in time with the song. During their joint recording sesh, Kotb was moved to tears. And it's no wonder. The song turned out so beautiful.

"I made it more like a lullaby, like James Taylor, like there's kind of some Patty Griffin in it," Clarkson said. "I hope we do it justice."

More: Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Had the Cutest Post-Olympics Family Reunions

Kotb's reaction says it all: They did it justice and then some. Now can we see more collaboration from these two?

