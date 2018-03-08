Meghan Markle is one step closer to joining the royal family

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The royal wedding countdown is truly on, and just two months ahead of when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot, they've taken another big step toward welcoming Markle, an American, into the British royal family: According to new reports, she's been baptized into the Church of England.

Sources have confirmed to E! News that Markle was baptized Tuesday night in a private, 45-minute ceremony at a small chapel inside the Kensington Palace grounds. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby reportedly presided over the service, which was attended by family and a handful of Markle's close friends, including Jessica Mulroney, who a palace insider said flew in from the U.S. to be by her bestie's side.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on whether the baptism had occurred, but did say previously that it was likely to occur sometime in March, ahead of the wedding. Markle is required by the royal family to be a member of the Church of England, the family's own church, before becoming an official royal herself.

E! News reports that the family celebrated Markle's baptism with a small, intimate dinner hosted by Prince Charles and Princess Camilla at the Clarence House.

This is just one more step toward the big day when Markle will officially join the family as Harry's wife. They've been slowly releasing details leading up to the momentous occasion, including their plans for a romantic carriage ride through London immediately following their vows. It's bound to be one of the biggest days in history for the UK — and for fans of the royal family all over the rest of the world.