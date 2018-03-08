This has to be a joke, right?

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

It's is a truth (now) universally acknowledged that Arie Luyendyk Jr. is kind of... well, a jerk. OK, scratch that. He's a major jerk, primarily because he broke Becca Kufrin's heart on national television and thinks he can just go from interview to interview, newly minted fiancée Lauren Burnham at his side, and pretend like it's really not that big a deal. I mean, congrats on your engagement, you two, but Luyendyk really, really messed up.

However, it looks like karma is gearing up to get back at him in a couple of notable ways. The first bit of karmic comeuppance is the fact that Kufrin is now officially the next Bachelorette (surprise!). More important, it looks like Luyendyk might actually be banned from Minnesota, the home state of Prince, 10,000 lakes and none other than Kufrin. Oh, I love me some karma.

In a wild turn of events, Minnesota House Rep. Drew Christensen actually made good on his recent promise to ban Luyendyk from Minnesota. And while it's incredibly questionable that an elected official would create a lasting piece of legislation that would affect someone's life permanently (though there's no guarantee this will stick given its stuntlike quality to be fair), Christensen went so far as to draw up the paperwork and show it to everyone on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I’m a man of my word—here’s the bill banning Arie," Christensen tweeted out with a photo of the paperwork attached. It's a pretty simple decree, but the verbiage is damning.

"The state of Minnesota hereby adopts a policy of zero tolerance of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. from season 22 of The Bachelor. It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in the state," the legislation that would ban Luyendyk states. Way harsh, man!

This whole thing began when Christensen tweeted on March 5, "If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota." The Minnesota rep hit way more than 1,000 retweets — the tweet now sits at a little under 12,000. People seriously do not like Luyendyk.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

Christensen, apparently fired up by the political power of a tweet (wonder where he got that idea...), added a tweet the following day that stated, "10,000 RTs and I’ll invite Becca to Minnesota’s State of the State Address." That tweet doesn't have the same amount of support being thrown behind it, with fewer than 1,500 retweets currently. Oh, well, better luck next time, Christensen.

10,000 RTs and I’ll invite Becca to Minnesota’s State of the State Address. #TheBachelor #mnleg #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

Now, listen: The way Minnesota native Kufrin was treated by Luyendyk on The Bachelor was pretty brutal. And yeah, it's great that she is getting the last laugh by becoming the next Bachelorette. But let's hope this whole situation — in which Luyendyk gets banned for no discernible reason other than that he broke a woman's heart on national TV and elected officials are hopping on that as a way to gain cool points — blows over really quickly. Luyendyk may be a bit of a heel, but this karmic revenge is totally disproportionate to his actions.