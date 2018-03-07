 
Chrissy Teigen Mourns the Loss of Her Dog Puddy With Dozens of Pics

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: C Flanigan/FilmMagic
It's a sad day for Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen mourned the death of her beloved dog, Puddy, on Instagram Wednesday, March 7 with a series of Instagram pictures celebrating the pup's life.

Teigen shared that she and husband, John Legend, got Puddy during their first year of dating.

More: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Gearing Up to Use Their Last Frozen Embryo

"10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel," Teigen wrote. "He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."

Puddy was clearly a member of the Legend-Teigen family, even bonding with their daughter, Luna.

More: John Legend Says IVF Journey With Chrissy Teigen Has Made Their Bond Rock-Solid

I love you. I will miss you every day.

hommmme home on the range

Teigen and Legend also have another pup, Pablo, who they adopted last October.

Legend took to social media to mourn Puddy's passing too.

More: Chrissy Teigen Is Pondering Some Unusual Name Choices for Her Baby Boy

"RIP our baby boy Puddy," he wrote. "He would’ve been 10 next week. The first dog I ever had. We love him so much."

RIP, Puddy!

