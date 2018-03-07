Is this Today host getting married?!

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

As regular Today viewers, we can start to feel like we really know the hosts of the show. They just share so much of their lives with us on a daily basis. Realistically, though, we only know what they decide to share. And in the case of Hoda Kotb and her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, that hasn't been much. How serious are they? Are they getting married? We've never had an answer to that until now.

Kotb gushed about her relationship with Schiffman to Entertainment Tonight this week and finally opened up about whether all those wedding bell rumors will ever come true.

"I have never teased a marriage — the Internet is teasing a marriage," Kotb said. "I met the right man at the right time in my life, and Joel is the perfect fit for me. The fact that I found the man I've dreamt of and the life I've dreamt of at this stage in my life should let other women know sometimes if you wait, it comes later."

She continued, "Joel is not only a great life partner, he will be with me the rest of my life."

When she puts it that way, it sounds like she doesn't have any reason not to tie the knot with Schiffman. And they do have a 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, together, so they're clearly in this for the long haul. But at the end of the day, if Kotb and Schiffman get married or don't, it's up to them. As of now, they seem to have decided not to, and there's nothing wrong with that.

What matters is their relationship and that they're both happy, and from this interview, that very much appears to be the case. Marriage is just a legality, after all, and doesn't affect their relationship or the love they share.