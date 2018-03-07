Please let this engagement rumor be true

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan may have had a slightly rocky relationship in the past, but it seems like things are back on track for the longtime on-again, off-again couple. And now, there are rumors they're solidifying their relationship even more by finally tying the knot. Could it be true?

The couple spends a lot of time at Mellencamp's beachfront mansion on Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, and other residents of the island have been noticing some strange behavior lately. They told Page Six Ryan and Mellencamp have been seen out and about all over the island, and the places they've been spotted and things they've been shopping for seem to indicate they're putting together some kind of celebration. Ya know, like a wedding.

Unfortunately, Ryan's rep shut that speculation right down, just telling the site, "Not true." But if Mellencamp and Ryan were trying to pull off a quiet, private wedding, it would make sense they'd instruct their reps not to spill the tea. So while we're not exactly hearing wedding bells yet, we're not writing this off as just a baseless rumor, either.

Regardless, Mellencamp and Ryan are one of our favorite celebrity couples. They've had their speed bumps since they started dating in 2011. They even broke up for a few years starting in 2014. But last year, they got back together and have seemed to be solid since. And with all their history, it's no wonder they realized they needed to give this thing one more shot. But whether or not they end up getting married, their love is the important thing, and that's clearly there.