Usher's Marriage Is Officially Ending

Christina Marfice

Image: George Pimentel/WireImage
The celebrity breakups just keep on coming

Usher's marriage may be ending, but he appears to be taking it in stride. He was just spotted last week at the WME pre-Oscar party, where onlookers say he "was in a good mood and hugging people hello." Now, just days later, he and his wife, Grace Miguel, have announced they've been separated for months and are heading for a divorce.

Usher and Miguel were married for two years and together for nearly a decade. On Tuesday, March 6, they issued a joint statement about their mutual decision to end their marriage.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," their statement read. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

At least it sounds like this is amicable. Usher and Miguel started dating in 2009 after Usher split from his first wife, Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two sons, ages 9 and 10. He proposed to Miguel in 2015, and then they quietly eloped and had their honeymoon in Cuba. They've seemed happy ever since, but kept their private life out of the spotlight.

Late last month, Usher may have hinted at his breakup. He posted photos from getting a new tattoo on Instagram, cryptically captioning one of them, "new era // new ink." Is the new era in his life being single again? It's definitely possible. The new tattoo, which covers the entire underside of Usher's chin, can only be seen briefly in a video the singer posted, but appears to be a sort of mandala design.

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

