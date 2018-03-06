Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s NYC pad is an urban oasis

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Two questions for you: Have you ever dreamt of living in the home that Justin Timberlake once (probably) sang "Cry Me a River" in? Also, do you happen to have a spare $8 million lying around, just collecting dust, waiting to be used for a good cause?

Well, if you answered "Yes" to both of these questions, then you're in luck because Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have put their New York City penthouse on the market. Can you hear that? It's Timberlake gently crooning, "Buy my penthouse..." Sounds good, doesn't it?

According to the real estate company presumably working with Timberlake and Biel to sell this property, Stribling, the penthouse is amazing, top to bottom. A minimalist's dream, the interior (pictured in all its glory on Stribling's website) is all wood and clean lines and white accent walls and an open floor plan that is to die for. Plus, you get a working fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and heated floors and tons of marble in the bathroom.

Listed at $8 million and clocking in at 7 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms and close to 2,600 sq. ft. (a veritable castle in NYC's chic Soho district, TBH), Timberlake and Biel's home is stunning. There's plenty of space to house a piano or two (just like Timberlake is currently doing), bask in the glory of downtown NYC from multiple balconies and, best of all, sleep in the same bedroom that Timberlake and Biel slept in. Uh, when can I buy this house?

Basically, this house is a dream come true and it comes pre-blessed with the good vibes of Timberlake and Biel's tenancy. So, what are you waiting for? Put in an offer ASAP, people!