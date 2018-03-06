This might be the best way to process a break-up

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Print

There are definitely good an bad ways to handle a breakup. But, objectively speaking, one of the best ways to work through the end of a serious relationship is to go on a baller vacation. Not all of us have the resources to do it, but celebrities sure do, so they should be taking advantage of that like Justin Theroux is right now.

More: Justin Theroux's First Post-split Instagram Isn't About Jennifer Aniston

Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are less than a month out from their divorce going public, and Theroux is apparently getting away from it all with an impromptu trip to Paris. He was spotting walking into the Ritz Hotel there, looking less than thrilled about life (understandably) and going without his wedding ring for the first time in public. If you had any doubts that these two are really over, this might just put them to rest.

Aniston, meanwhile, ditched her wedding ring at least a day before Theroux, and was spotted without it as she left best friend Courteney Cox's Beverly Hills home. Aniston may not be getting out of town like Theroux is, but spending time with old friends has to be good for her soul right now.

More: Source Says Justin Theroux Never Really Wanted Marriage

Theroux and Aniston announced their split the day after Valentine's Day in a joint statement that was heartbreaking for fans who thought Aniston had finally found the happy ending she deserved.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the wrote.

More: Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Had Major Issues in Their Marriage

Here's hoping it really is for the best, and that these two have happier days ahead of them.