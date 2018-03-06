All the evidence suggests these 2 are back on the market

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: David Becker/WireImage

Print

Anyone who's watched more than, like, one hot second of Keeping Up with the Kardashians knows that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are soul mates. Sure, they've both made mistakes. And sure, their relationship has gone through some hella rough patches (most notably Disick's battle with severe alcoholism, more than a handful of cheating scandals and the several years they spent sleeping in separate beds after Mason was born). But deep down, every Kardashian fan knows he or she is rooting for these two to reconcile.

More: Khloé Kardashian Shocked to Learn She's Not Having a Baby Boy

And has that time now come? There is evidence to suggest that both Kardashian and Disick, who at last look were both in relationships, are now single. That is some coincidental timing, wouldn't you say? But then, these are reality TV stars, so nothing is ever certain. Let's take a look at the evidence, and then you can decide for yourself what the heck is going on here.

Kardashian unfollowed Younes Bendjima & deleted her Instagram

If there is ever an indication that a Kardashian broke up with their significant other, it is to be found on his or her following list. Kardashian and Bendjima have been dating happily since 2016, but on Monday, Kardashian suddenly unfollowed Bendjima on Instagram and then deleted her account. Her page has since been restored, but if that doesn't imply some trouble in paradise, I don't know what does.

More: How Kim Kardashian West Bribes North to Go to School

Bendjima made his account private

Shortly after all the drama went down on Kardashian's Instagram page, Bendjima unfollowed her and made his account private. Since then, he's made it public again and Bendjima and Kardashian are back to following one another as if nothing happened. OK, they're not fooling us that easily. These people live on social media. Something happened, and it was something big.

Disick is not currently following Sofia Richie

It's unclear whether Disick was ever following his current (?) girlfriend, Sofia Richie, since he's far less active on social media than the rest of the family. But he sure isn't following her now, and that's obviously raising alarm bells with fans. If he just unfollowed her recently, the timing, right as Kardashian and Bendjima seem to have hit a speed bump, is highly suspect.

More: Kim Kardashian West Sent Valentine's Gifts to Her Least Favorite People

Whatever is going on with these four, we're sure to find out one way or another. Just please, Kardashians, don't make us wait to see this play out on the show. We need answers far sooner than that.