They're not sorry to say goodbye to Arie

So, Arie Luyendyk Jr.: Worst Bachelor in Bachelor history? Or best? The internet seems pretty evenly split on how they feel after he pulled that (SPOILER) switch-a-roo on the finale on Monday night, breaking off his engagement to Becca Kufrin to pursue reconciling with runner-up Lauren Burnham. It's not a completely original move (Jason Mesnick pulled a similar switch on Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney back in 2008), but it's one that history shows us makes a Bachelor go down in Bachelor Nation infamy.

But what may be even more important than how the fans are taking this is how Arie's exes have responded. The ladies of The Bachelor Season 22 have been, shall we say, vocal on social media since that dramatic ending aired, and like the fans, there are some who are in Arie's corner, and others who are disgusted by his treatment of the final two. Here's how all of Arie's exes have been reacting, starting with the first ones eliminated from the show.

Eliminated Week 1: Olivia Goethals, Nysha Norris, Lauren Jarreau, Jessica Carroll, Brittane Johnson, Bri Amaranthus, Amber Wilkerson and Ali Harrington

Many of the show's early eliminated contestants stayed quiet about the finale, including Olivia, Nysha, Brittane, Amber and Ali. But others definitely had something to say.

Lauren J. basically threw shade at Arie by not acknowledging him at all, and instead, talking about how grateful she was to have met the other women on the show.

Jessica acknowledged that she was watching the finale, but didn't offer any commentary.

And Bri shared a sentiment that would end up being posted on a lot of Bachelor ladies' social media: that she's so glad she didn't end up with Arie. Ouch.

Eliminated Week 2: Jenny Delaney, Lauren Griffin and Valerie Biles

The women who left the show during Week 2 chose to stay out of the drama; none of them commented during the finale or immediately after. Good for them for moving on with their lives without any pettiness.

Eliminated Week 3: Bibiana Julian, Annaliese Puccini and Lauren Schleyer

Now that we're getting to the ladies who had a little more screen time (and more time with Arie), the reactions are getting more intense. First up is Bibiana, who had a short-lived and dramatic stint on The Bachelor before becoming a fan favorite on The Bachelor: Winter Games. She took over the show's official Instagram during the finale, and posted a video of her hot take following "the most dramatic finale ever."

Annaliese, who you may remember as one of Bachelor Nation's all-time most traumatized contestants (lol), didn't comment on the finale. But Lauren S. said what we were all thinking right after the breakup played out onscreen and Arie refused to leave the happy couple house, even after Becca K. asked him to over and over. Ugh.

Eliminated Week 4: Caroline Lunny and Brittany Taylor

Neither Taylor nor Lunny commented on the finale, which was surprising, because Lunny and Becca K. are close friends, and Lunny stirred up all kinds of drama when she cryptically confronted Arie during "The Women Tell All."

Did you all hear that? Caroline got some dirt! She knows what you did @ariejr #thebachelor So it’s gonna come out #WomenTellAll #BachelorOn2 pic.twitter.com/G7KQCkm4gZ — All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) February 26, 2018

Eliminated Week 5: Ashley Luebke, Maquel Cooper and Marikh Mathias

Now the ladies are starting to get more vocal. Ashley chose not to throw shade, and just commented on how dramatic this season's ending actually was.

For once Harrison wasn’t exaggerating. It was v dramatic. #thebachelor — Ashley Luebke (@ashleyluebke) March 6, 2018

Maquel, who became close friends with Lauren B. in the house, posted this gem:

Marikh tweeted what kind of sounds like a sympathetic response to Arie, but also may have been subtly shady. You be the judge.

Moral of the story - in matters of the heart, follow your heart and not that pesky head of yours — Marikh Mathias (@maroosworld) March 6, 2018

Eliminated Week 6: Chelsea Roy, Jenna Cooper and Krystal Nielson

Like most single moms on The Bachelor, Chelsea was a fan favorite. She responded to the finale just by posting some pics from her viewing party, which feature a bunch of the girls she met on the show. She's too sweet to be salty, TBH, so this isn't unexpected.

Jenna, on the other hand, came for Arie's blood.

I’m just having a dish of “Dodged a Bullet” tonight @VidrioRaleigh What are you guys up to? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/aAPlRrm5XC — Jenna Cooper (@Jennacooperfit) March 6, 2018

And in one of the biggest letdowns in Bachelor history, Krystal, this season's super villain, didn't say one single, breathy word.

Eliminated Week 7: Jacqueline Trumbull, Seinne Fleming and Bekah Martinez

We're getting to the ladies who were closest to Arie now, so you can imagine that they'd have a thing or two to say. Jacqueline did not disappoint, live tweeting that dramatic ending, along with her support for Becca K. and how she handled it all.

The bachelor always wakes up with such 'clarity' in the morning. I love that. #thebachelor — Jacqueline Trumbull (@trumbullina) March 6, 2018

what you are about to see is so raw, we thought it would be best (for TV) to show it raw and unedited. #thebachelor — Jacqueline Trumbull (@trumbullina) March 6, 2018

So proud of Becca's strength in this situation. Everything she has said is exactly right. #thebachelor — Jacqueline Trumbull (@trumbullina) March 6, 2018

Do we seriously need to be this voyeuristic? Becca proved her mettle. This feels so inappropriate. #thebachelor — Jacqueline Trumbull (@trumbullina) March 6, 2018

Over on Instagram, she laid off the shade, and just celebrated how beautiful Peru was when she took a trip there without Arie. Can confirm, and I'm also glad people aren't letting that guy ruin Cusco for them because it's stunningly gorgeous.

Seinne was a little more nuanced, first encouraging people to tune in and see the drama...

I don’t care what you’re doing. Drop everything and tune into tonight’s episode. It’s one of the craziest moments I’ve seen in my entire life. #thebachelor — Seinne Fleming (@seinnefleming) March 6, 2018

...and then admitting that she and "Baby Bekah" cringed through watching it themselves. Same, Seinne. Same.

Here's the moment we've all been waiting for. 22-year-old Bekah M. made a lot of big splashes this season, and we knew we were in for a treat once she decided to begin her takedown of Arie. She does not disappoint.

that moment when you realize you dodged a bullet @ariejr pic.twitter.com/jkW2dyS5Go — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to fucking GET OUT — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

She also dropped this gigantic bomb: apparently, Arie slid into her DMs about a month after the premiere. Reaching out to her about that whole scandal where she was reported missing kind of makes sense, but note the message he sent her the next day about her age/his propensity for dating multiple women at the same time. If reading that doesn't make you feel kind of icky, nothing will.

dm’ing your ex is a good look too @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

Eliminated Week 8: Tia Booth

Bless her sweet soul. Tia had one of the most heartbreaking eliminations we've ever seen, and still didn't have a word to say about Arie as she watched this shit show play out. Bless her.

Eliminated Week 9: Kendall Long

Kendall clearly sympathized with Arie's predicament (and why wouldn't she, as one of the most logical and level-headed women ever to compete on The Bachelor?). But she still called him out just a little.

You’re heart can’t control how it feels or when it feels but your mind can control what you do with how you feel and how you make others feel...ya feel? #thebachelor @BachelorABC — Kendall Long (@KendallPatrice) March 6, 2018

The final two: Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham

After everything Arie put her through, we'd expect Becca K. to have some of the strongest words for him. But she's rising above it all and staying silent (or just letting her fans throw all the hate for her). However, in her home state of Minnesota, a Congressman is offering to sponsor a bill banning Arie from the state. We're betting she takes him up on that.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

And while we still have to wait until tonight to find out how Lauren B. responds to Arie's decision to try to win her back, she posted a little preview of the episode with a cryptic message about what he put her through.

Thinking about tonight... More wine please. A post shared by Lauren Burnham (@laureneburnham) on Mar 5, 2018 at 7:28pm PST

And a bonus: Arie's ex, Sydney Stempfly

Arie's girlfriend of more than a year, Sydney became a household name in Bachelor Nation after it was revealed that Arie dumped her, out of the blue, in order to become the Bachelor. She's also accused him of cheating on her, and days before he was announced as the new Bachelor, she tweeted, "The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one." Last night, she retweeted that tweet, adding a note: "I hate to say I told you so butttt..."

I hate to say I told you so butttt... https://t.co/qe5vAdwybV — Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) March 6, 2018

What do you think? Was Arie just following his heart? Or is he set to become the most hated Bachelor in franchise history? Head down to the comments to share your take.