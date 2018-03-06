Luckily, this mistake is easily fixable

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Emma Watson is a busy woman. She doesn't have time to sit down and make sure things like — oh, I don't know — her temporary "Time's Up" tattoo she sported on her forearm at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty was grammatically correct. Homegirl's got to get to that event, y'all! Then again, maybe she should have just taken an extra five minutes to really double check because, well, the world surely noticed the day after the Oscars when the pictures finally emerged.

It's not a terrible tattoo by any means and, in fact, Watson's "Time's Up" tattoo made for an interesting red carpet fashion statement. Deviating from the traditional pin and requiring a little gesticulation in order to draw attention to it, Watson's efforts to spread the "Time's Up" gospel seemed to be helped by the fact she sported a "Time's Up" temporary tattoo. She's been a very active member of the "Time's Up" group, making in-roads both here and in the UK to raise awareness around sexual harassment; this tattoo feels very on-brand with her efforts to shout the initiative from the mountaintops, as it were.

That said, there's just one major problem with the temporary tattoo: there was a typo. If you look closely (like in USA Today's above Instagram photo), you might see that there's an apostrophe missing from "Time's." Oops. To the tattoo's credit, it's not immediately noticeable because it's such a beautiful tattoo and hopefully it made for a fun conversation starter when Watson was mingling at the party. Hopefully...

Luckily, Watson was totally chill about the very public gaffe and she took to Twitter to make light of the entire situation. On Monday afternoon, she tweeted out, "Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must." Well done, Watson. Well done.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

Watson was one of many actors raising awareness about both Time's Up and #MeToo. A number of actors work the "Time's Up" button on their outfits to raise awareness. During the actual ceremony, actors Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took to the stage to comment on the visible shift in attitude towards women in Hollywood and especially those who are taking action to end sexual harassment and assault after coming forward with their stories.

Watson's tattoo may have been missing an apostrophe, but it certainly didn't miss the mark in getting everyone's attention and that's really the best outcome possible.