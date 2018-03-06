I am more disgusted with The Bachelor franchise than I am with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Image: ABC

Look, we've always known The Bachelor is all about pushing the drama. There's a reason Lifetime's UnREAL was made. But tonight, the show took it too far.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. doesn't deserve the criticism, The Bachelor franchise deserves it.

The way they showed the breakup scene in tonight's finale was gratuitous and exploitive. They should not have had cameras present for that personal and heartbreaking moment between Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin. They shouldn't have dragged it out showing her every tear. The whole thing made me feel like vomiting because I was so upset with the way the show handled the moment, not allowing such an emotional experience to remain private.

Even when Kufrin was trying to escape Luyendyk Jr. and the cameras, they kept her microphone on so we heard every sob. It was the most insensitive thing I think I've ever seen on television.

My boyfriend was watching the finale with me and had to walk away, so real were the emotions. I then made a comment about how he can watch hyper-violent shows but he can't handle a breakup, to which he aptly responded this was worse because he knows the violent shows aren't real. The realness of this situation affected him deeply. It affected all of us deeply. I suppose that's what the show wanted, no matter the cost.

"Please just go," Kurfin kept saying to Luyendyk Jr. She just wanted the moment to end. She just wanted to be left in peace to mourn her relationship, but the camera crews continued to hover. Minute after minute she was left to cry on national television, trying to keep her composure any way she could manage.

Even Kurfin doesn't think Luyendyk Jr. deserves hate.

Kurfin gave a statement to People, explaining of Luyendyk Jr., "He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions. At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart."

I can't, for the life of me, believe Kufrin showed up to that After the Final Rose live episode of her own accord. She must, must, have been contractually obligated to be there. That's the only reason I can think for her to want to face the whole mess again. Either that or ABC has already offered her the title of The Bachelorette.

I hope, for her sake, it's not the latter.