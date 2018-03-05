The Beyhive is going to go crazy over this

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's been four long years since Beyoncé and Jay-Z toured together, and for good reason. They've been busy doing things like having to twins and dropping surprise groundbreaking albums. You know, just casual things that couples do. But fans know they are long overdue for some marital/musical collaboration, and rumors are starting to fly saying the end of the Jay-oncé tour dry spell is on the horizon.

"They will tour together starting this summer," an insider told People. "They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family."

The source also explained that this summer tour will be a true family affair — that all the Carter kids — 6-year-old Blue Ivy and 8-month-old twins Rumi and Sir — will come along for the ride.

"They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure," the source added.

Of course, this isn't fully confirmed. A rep for Beyoncé didn't respond to People's request for comment. But if this is true, her silence isn't surprising; obviously Bey and Jay would have some epic announcement planned for something as huge as another joint tour, especially considering it would be their first time performing on a tour together since their On The Run tour in 2014.

Just last week, rumors started flying about their planned joint tour when some folks discovered a landing page within Ticketmaster U.K.'s site titled, "Beyoncé & Jay Z tickets." That page has since been deleted, but on the internet, nothing ever really dies. Screenshots have been circulating since then, with rumors ramping up to include a Beyoncé and Jay-Z collaboration album. Please let it be true. These two are too good not to combine their talents.