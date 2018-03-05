Yet another celebrity couple is done in 2018

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Fans who follow The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry and her husband, former MLB player J.P. Arencibia, may have noticed that their social media feeds of late are noticeably devoid of any signs of coupledom. In fact, Perry and Arencibia have hardly mentioned each other on social media in the past year, the one exception being when Arencibia wished Perry a happy birthday on Instagram back in July 2017. That kind of social media silence is often one of the most telling, but subtle signs that a celeb marriage is coming to an end, and that's true for Perry and Arencibia; they just officially announced their split on Monday.

Perry officially filed for divorce from Arencibia after being married to him for almost four years. In her filing, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to People. Arencibia has stayed quiet so far, but a rep for Perry confirmed that they're heading for divorce and asked reporters to give both parties privacy. Later, Perry released a short statement on Instagram.

Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end," she wrote. "I know that beauty will come from these ashes and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support. I’ll be in touch soon."

Perry and Arencibia met in February of 2012 at the Florida Strawberry Festival, and Arencibia was immediately taken with her and asked mutual friends to set them up on a date. He proposed the following year, and their 2014 wedding was full of country stars like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Perry's bandmates.