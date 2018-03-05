Hands off Frances McDormand's property, pal

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If there were an Oscar for best Oscars acceptance speech, Frances McDormand would have it in the bag. But unfortunately, that category doesn't exist, so the only Oscar McDormand took home last night was the one she won for Best Actress after giving an unforgettable performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Except for the fact that she almost didn't even take the one she won fair and square home with her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, someone was arrested at an Oscars afterparty for trying to swipe McDormand's statuette. What the heck?

The man, identified as Terry Bryant in the latest reports, was taken into police custody after trying to steal the award at the Governor's Ball on Sunday evening, police told THR. Thankfully, Rolling Stone had a little more information this morning, including the fact that Bryant shot video of himself after he nabbed McDormand's statuette, showing himself kissing the trophy and saying, "This is mine. We got it tonight, baby ... who wants to tell me congratulations?"

Rolling Stone also reports that Bryant was stopped by a photographer before he was able to leave the party, and that photographer recovered the award for McDormand while security apprehended the suspect and waiting for police to arrive to take over. Police reports show Bryant was arrested for felony grand theft.

"Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together," McDormand's rep told reporters Monday. Of course she would have that kind of a sense of humor about almost losing her hard-earned award.

Whether the alleged thief was just a McDormand superfan, or if he wanted the statue to turn a profit remains unknown. Someone should probably tell him, though, that Oscars statues aren't worth nearly as much as you'd think (considering the trouble you have to go through to make one and win one) and also, don't mess with McDormand's property, okay?