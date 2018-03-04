So many feels were had by fans of The Office

Dark days may be upon us, but Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are doing their best to take the edge off an already tense year. The pair, who memorably co-starred in The Office, partied at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars gala together — thereby giving countless fans major feels and, let's be real, hope that the sometimes couple is back "on" again.
(Oh, dear omniscient gods of television 'shipdom, please let us have this one thing.)
Kaling first sent fans into a 'shipper flurry by posting a video with Novak to Instagram, saying, "I'm headed out for a night of fun with my best friend."
She later followed it up with a glamorous selfie of the pair at the Vanity Fair party.
At this point, naturally and understandably, fans began to lose their everloving minds.
shoutout to mindy kaling and bj novak for feeding us a 10 course meal tonight. pic.twitter.com/Lzq8J1UbBQ— zo loves sophia (@mindyskalings) March 5, 2018
if mindy kaling & bj novak don’t end up together irl, i will throw in the towel for love lives everywhere— jo (@jotiburzi) March 5, 2018
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are together right now please tell me they are also together for life— Kristina (@XtinaMuff) March 5, 2018
MINDY KALING AND BJ NOVAK ARE IN LOVE— lola (@AmizangPhil) March 5, 2018
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak attended the #Oscars together. I REPEAT: Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak attended the #Oscars together!!!! pic.twitter.com/IWwzPmuiA3— The Drama Club (@DramaClubPod) March 5, 2018
Many even speculated that Kaling bringing Novak as her date was proof he is the father of her daughter, Katherine Swati, whom she welcomed in November 2017.
So the only remaining question of the evening is: did @mindykaling just confirm @bjnovak has her baby daddy??????— p (@pnrudzin) March 5, 2018
no one but god and mindy kaling herself can convince me that bj novak is not the father of her child— kathleen ramey (@kathrame) March 5, 2018
If the way BJ Novak is staring at Mindy Kaling doesn’t prove he’s the father of her baby I don’t know what will #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v6hW8UVEQg— Lizzette Rodriguez (@lizzettejannett) March 5, 2018
Like Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard — their onscreen alter-egos in The Office — Kaling and Novak have bounced in and out of an apparent relationship for years. While many have tried to define it, Kaling admits that not even she can succinctly describe their connection.
"I will freely admit: my relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend," she told InStyle in 2015 (via Pop Sugar). "I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."
Judging by their seemingly mutual display of affection at Sunday evening's Oscars party, though, an official Facebook status change may be in order, or at least one can hope. That's what the Oscars are all about, right — never giving up on your dreams
of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak being together? Done.
