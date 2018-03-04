Only Jennifer Lawrence would do this

There are a lot of things you can expect from the Oscars: a lukewarm funny opening monologue, a jab at Meryl Streep’s bajillion nominations and a drunk Jennifer Lawrence. This year, that last one happened before the show even began, and TBH, we can’t blame Lawrence.
Minutes before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to open the 2018 Academy Awards, the Red Sparrow actress was seen stumbling to her seat with a full glass of white wine. But instead of going down the aisle and sliding into her seat the regular way, J.Law decided to be creative and climbed over rows and rows of chairs before plopping herself down. And she did it without spilling even a splash of her wine. (Now, that’s an Oscars pro.)
You can say what you want about J.Law, but hey, at least she’s efficient.
