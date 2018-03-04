 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jennifer Lawrence Drunkenly Climbing Over Oscars Seats Was Everything

Jason Pham

by

Image: Getty Images
Print

Only Jennifer Lawrence would do this

There are a lot of things you can expect from the Oscars: a lukewarm funny opening monologue, a jab at Meryl Streep’s bajillion nominations and a drunk Jennifer Lawrence. This year, that last one happened before the show even began, and TBH, we can’t blame Lawrence.

More: See What the Celebs Wore to the 2018 Oscars

Minutes before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to open the 2018 Academy Awards, the Red Sparrow actress was seen stumbling to her seat with a full glass of white wine. But instead of going down the aisle and sliding into her seat the regular way, J.Law decided to be creative and climbed over rows and rows of chairs before plopping herself down. And she did it without spilling even a splash of her wine. (Now, that’s an Oscars pro.)

Only Jennifer Lawrence would do this
Image: Getty Images
Only Jennifer Lawrence would do this
Image: Getty Images
Only Jennifer Lawrence would do this
Image: Getty Images

More: Everyone Lost Their Cool Over Jennifer Garner's Oscars Appearance

You can say what you want about J.Law, but hey, at least she’s efficient.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the This Is Us Cast
The Powerful 2018 Oscars' Acceptance Speeches That Everyone's Talking About
See What the Stars Wore to the 2018 Oscars
10 Women Who Changed Hollywood History
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Please Stop Cooking Your Avocados
  2. Good News – Everything You Knew About a Woman’s Sexual Peak Is Probably Wrong
  3. Why It Can Be So Easy to Mistake Encephalitis for the Flu
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started