How Jennifer Garner won the Oscars without even really trying

They say looking good is the best revenge after heartbreak. And by "they," we clearly mean the Twittersphere — they're currently holding a party for Jennifer Garner, who is giving the most at her first Oscars appearance post-split from Ben Affleck.

Walking the red carpet at Sunday's 90th Academy Awards, Garner stole the show in a floor-length royal blue Atelier Versace gown. That train, those earrings... it just us, or is she glowing?

It didn't take long for Twitter to take notice, flooding the #Oscars feed with praise for the stunning star's ensemble.

One time again for Jennifer Garner because she is everything and I actually love her like she is my own family or something #Oscars90 #oscars #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/FAHkBdlrfM — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner is the visual embodiment of that feeling you get when you realise you’ve finally cut the anchor dragging you down pic.twitter.com/wDJYNmaupP — Kara (@karaadora) March 5, 2018

Dang Jennifer Garner looks amazing! Just beautiful and glowing. Oh and Ben Affleck your stupid. — Jessica Hebert (@Jolie_Blonde_1) March 5, 2018

Va va va boom Jennifer Garner!



This is a EAT YOUR HEART OUT BEN AFFLECK look! #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/BniORPbBNb — Claudia Lemire (@claudlemire) March 5, 2018

Ben Affleck may not have been there in person, but you could say he was there in spirit.

Garner and Affleck, who were married for a decade, separated in 2015 following explosive allegations about Affleck's infidelity. Their divorce was reportedly finalized in 2017, but both remain committed to co-parenting their three children.

Affleck has been officially linked to SNL producer Lindsay Shookus since June 2017, although rumors of their relationship began shortly after his split from Garner.

Garner, on the other hand, has said she is happily not dating. Instead, she's focusing on her kids and her career — the latter of which includes the 2018 film Love, Simon, in which she stars alongside Josh Duhamel.

Happily for her fans, Garner will also be returning to TV this year in her first major small-screen role since Alias. She's set to star in a new HBO series called Camping created by Girls' Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Yep, it's official. She's killin' it lately!