Is Big Bang Theory Ready to Give Penny & Leonard a Baby?

Christina Marfice

Image: CBS
Why a baby probably isn't in Penny's future

While fans may be clamoring for another baby on The Big Bang Theory, they may not want to get too excited just yet. Howard and Bernadette just welcomed their second child, son Neil Michael, and the episode really seemed like it was hinting toward a future baby for one of the show's other couples — Penny and Leonard or Amy and Sheldon. But showrunner Steve Holland is putting a stop to those rumors right away.

"It’s too early to talk about what happens next season," he told TV Line. "But we’ve now done two seasons of pregnancy stories and, for me, that’s probably enough."

So, no more babies for the other couples. Don't be too heartbroken, TBBT fans — we're sure there will be plenty of other good storylines coming up. And anyway, according to Holland, the writers had such a hard time giving the latest baby a name, it's no wonder they don't want to go through a new baby storyline again anytime soon.

"We spent a lot of time in the room talking about what the [first] name should be," Holland said of the time before the writers settled on Neil Michael for the little guy.

He continued, "We [were set on] Michael as good middle name, so it was really just about finding the first name. In the first draft of the script, there was another first name and we weren’t that happy with it. It didn’t feel quite right. But someone brought up Neil, and it just seemed to check off all the boxes in a really fun way for us."

Well, if you ask us, they nailed it. The new baby has the perfect name, so obviously the writers could pull it off again if they really tried (*hint, hint!*).

