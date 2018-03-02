 
Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Debuting a Fixer Upper Companion Show

Christina Marfice

Image: Sarah Wilson/Getty Images
There's a new way to get your Chip & Joanna Gaines fix

Fixer Upper may be in its last season, but that doesn't mean Chip and Joanna Gaines are leaving your TV screen for good. They're moving on to the next phase of their lives, which includes continuing to work on their home goods line sold at Target, as well as their new restaurant, Magnolia Table. But another TV show? We didn't see that coming, but reportedly, it is.

More: Fixer Upper May Be Ending, but You Can Still Stay in One of These Houses

The Gaineses just announced that they're working on a 15-episode series that will give Fixer Upper fans a better idea of what really goes into the show. Fixer Upper: Behind the Design is bound to be a fan favorite endeavor.

The series is going to air concurrently with the last season of Fixer Upper; each half-hour episode will air immediately after its companion episode of Fixer Upper, which will give fans an even deeper look at the popular show's final season. It will include footage of homeowners meeting with designers and choosing all the colors, styles and products to help bring their visions to life — and, of course, the Gaineses' roles in helping it all come together.

More: The 12 Biggest HGTV Scandals From Fixer Upper to Flip or Flop

"I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal," Joanna said in a statement about the new show. "I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams."

Chip added, "Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer-upper we design. Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter."

More: Chip & Joanna Gaines Ended Their Reality Show Before It Ended Them

The new series will debut on HGTV on April 10, along with the final season of Fixer Upper.

