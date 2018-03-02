One former Buckingham Palace employee isn't happy with Michelle Obama

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Michelle Obama may not live in the White House anymore, but she's still its No. 1 fan. Or, at the very least, the No. 1 fan of its chef. In a hilarious new interview, Obama was asked whether the food is better at the White House or at Buckingham Palace, and she let diplomacy slide in order to give an honest answer.

"Oh, the White House, without a doubt," she admitted. "I don't want to insult anybody, but American food is just better."

And it sounds like it, to hear her and former President Barack Obama describe even just the desserts that were made for them during their eight years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"The pastry chef here makes the best pie I've ever tasted, and that is causing big problems for Michelle and myself," Barack confessed to the Associated Press in a 2009 interview. "Whatever pie you like, he will make it and it will be the best pie you've ever eaten. And so we are trying to figure out how to resist ordering pie every night."

While Michelle's preference for pie and American food is totally understandable (particularly to any American who's spent enough time abroad to realize how unique and delicious American food really is), there's one person who is not here for her decision to spill the tea: Darren McGrady, former chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry.

"Because ‘The food at both the @WhiteHouse and Buckingham Palace is equally amazing' would have been just too diplomatic to say..." he wrote on Twitter. All right, dude, we're sure your food is delicious. But nothing beats an American pie, #SorryNotSorry.