 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Dropped a Hint About the Next Bachelorette

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: ABC
Print

Who will be the next Bachelorette?

So, ABC tried a real experiment on the current season of The Bachelor. Rather than follow the formula that had been used for years, ABC picked a serious dark horse for the leading role: Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette (a full six years ago) and hadn't appeared on a franchise show since then.

More: This Season of The Bachelor Won't End the Way You Expect It To

Did it work? Not really. Longtime fans have been pretty bored by Luyendyk, who they didn't have much of a connection to going into the season because they barely remembered him, if at all. Their disinterest has been reflected in the ratings, which are the lowest they've been for The Bachelor in a long, long time.

And so, for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, it would make sense for ABC to go back to what's tried and true and choose the lead from this season's ladies. Viewers recognize them all and love most of them. They're safe bets to help rescue the show after the ratings disaster Luyendyk has created.

Now, Luyendyk himself is dropping hints that that's exactly what ABC is going to do. When asked if the new Bachelorette would be one of his front-runners, he replied, "Yes, but I’ll have to hold that opinion for a later date, just because we’re not there yet."

A source at ABC backed this up, telling Us Weekly that Kendall Long and Tia Booth are both being considered. And we still don't know whether Luyendyk will end up with Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham, but the source added that whichever woman isn't with Luyendyk now is also a possibility.

More: The Most Interesting Part About The Bachelor Right Now Isn't Arie Luyendyk Jr.

We don't know when we'll find out who the next Bachelorette will be, but we have our fingers crossed for this Monday's "After the Final Rose" special for the big announcement.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
10 Women Who Changed Hollywood History
All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018
12 Things You Never Knew About Kelly Clarkson
Our Favorite New Couples in Hollywood
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Please Stop Cooking Your Avocados
  2. Good News – Everything You Knew About a Woman’s Sexual Peak Is Probably Wrong
  3. Why It Can Be So Easy to Mistake Encephalitis for the Flu
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started