Who will be the next Bachelorette?

So, ABC tried a real experiment on the current season of The Bachelor. Rather than follow the formula that had been used for years, ABC picked a serious dark horse for the leading role: Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette (a full six years ago) and hadn't appeared on a franchise show since then.

Did it work? Not really. Longtime fans have been pretty bored by Luyendyk, who they didn't have much of a connection to going into the season because they barely remembered him, if at all. Their disinterest has been reflected in the ratings, which are the lowest they've been for The Bachelor in a long, long time.

And so, for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, it would make sense for ABC to go back to what's tried and true and choose the lead from this season's ladies. Viewers recognize them all and love most of them. They're safe bets to help rescue the show after the ratings disaster Luyendyk has created.

Now, Luyendyk himself is dropping hints that that's exactly what ABC is going to do. When asked if the new Bachelorette would be one of his front-runners, he replied, "Yes, but I’ll have to hold that opinion for a later date, just because we’re not there yet."

A source at ABC backed this up, telling Us Weekly that Kendall Long and Tia Booth are both being considered. And we still don't know whether Luyendyk will end up with Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham, but the source added that whichever woman isn't with Luyendyk now is also a possibility.

We don't know when we'll find out who the next Bachelorette will be, but we have our fingers crossed for this Monday's "After the Final Rose" special for the big announcement.