Guess who got naked for PETA?

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Print

Considering the fact that he's usually surrounded by children — his children, mind you — in his Instagram photos and they're under the age of 10, it's easy to forget that Alec Baldwin actually has a grown-up daughter who is out, movin' and groovin', through the world on her own. His eldest, Ireland Basinger Baldwin (from Baldwin's first marriage to actor Kim Basinger), has popped up on his Instagram feed once again, not only reminding us that yes, he has a daughter, but also that he has so major feelings about her latest modeling gig.

More: Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Are Expecting Their 4th Child

There's a new PETA campaign underway which means a slew of new celebrity portraits proclaiming their love of PETA and rejection of animal byproducts, like fur, are being put up on ads and posters to paper the world. One of those people is Ireland, who recently posted her photo from the series onto her Instagram. And then dear old dad, Baldwin himself, saw it and reacted...well, to be honest, he reacted better than you'd imagine most dads would react in this situation.

O...M...G... A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:59pm PST

After retweeting Ireland's photo, Baldwin captioned the photo with a simple, succinct, "O...M...G...". Yeah, that says it all, doesn't it? I mean, we know Baldwin likes to have a good laugh every now and then and, coupled with the fact that he's always been supportive of Ireland's professional endeavors, it's no wonder he'd celebrate this one in the silliest ways he knows how.

More: Alec Baldwin's Wife Provides Health Update After He Receives Surgery

Interestingly, Ireland's move to pose for PETA's Rather Go Naked campaign is something of a family tradition, with her mother having posed for an earlier PETA campaign in the '90s. On PETA's website, Ireland explained why she wanted to take part in this revealing photo shoot.

"I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do," she explained. "Since I was a little girl, I wanted to do something for PETA. This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something that I have tried to as well."

More: Here's Why Alec Baldwin Is Taking a Long Break From Twitter

For his part, there are no reports coming out about Baldwin keeling over from a heart attack at seeing his daughter pose in her birthday suit for a good cause. Instead, it's actually really sweet to see Baldwin supporting his daughter, no matter how, uh, revealing the work may be.