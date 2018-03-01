The story about Tori Spelling's recent alleged breakdown emerges

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Updated story, March 1, 2018, 5:50 p.m. PT: New details have emerged mere hours after initial reports broke about Tori Spelling's alleged breakdown that resulted in two separate phone calls to police. One phone call happened late on the evening of Wednesday, February 28, while the second followed closely sometime in the early hours of Thursday morning.

While it wasn't originally clear why the police were called, we may now know the reasoning thanks to further investigation. According to Entertainment Tonight's ongoing coverage, a source claims that Spelling's alleged breakdown was caused by a variety of concerns related to her marriage, her children and her finances. "There are several things that led up to this, and she really couldn't take the pressure any longer,” the source reportedly told ET. "[Spelling] tries to be the best mom she can be, but with five children and terrible financial issues, her marriage has suffered tremendously."

A source claims that that initial phone call on Wednesday night, which was reported to be classified as a "female mental call" resulting in the police responding, may have happened after some stress or possibly a fight occurred between Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, and McDermott possibly leaving the residence for a couple of days before unexpectedly returning home.

"She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her," the source says. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared. [...] She is under far too much pressure."

The source also claims Spelling has been "so overwhelmed" with the pressures of motherhood and raising her children, to the point that it may have kept her from getting out of the house. "She spent weeks at home alone with her family," the source claimed to ET. "She has not been active on her social media and also stopped talking to almost all her friends."

Spelling made headlines in 2016 after she was sued by American Express for $87,000 in credit card debt. Additionally, in late 2016, she was also sued by American Express for an unpaid bill of $38,000 plus and was also made to pay an additional $855 in court fees. She had apparently been borrowing money from her mother, Candy Spelling, in order to assist in these payments.

Neither Spelling nor her reps — nor anyone directly related to Spelling, as it happens — has released a statement at this time. Whatever the cause is for her distress, we can only hope the turmoil subsides quickly and that she, as well as her family, is able to find a safe and happy resolution to the concerns.

Original story, published March 1, 2:30 p.m. PT: Tori Spelling may or may not be going through something serious right now, and the reports emerging from multiple news outlets seem to indicate the former. There is one report in particular from a former contestant on The Bachelor (of all places) that implies there were warning signs of trouble with Spelling just before the calls were made.

TMZ reports that on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 28, the police were called to the Spelling residence by Spelling because she believed that someone was breaking into her home; it was her husband, Dean McDermott. While TMZ's report has yet to be updated, we know that the police were called back to the Spelling home early on Thursday morning local time, although it's unclear at this time, as E! News' follow-up report notes, who called and why the police were called again, although TMZ speculates this could be linked back to what they're alleging is Spelling's breakdown. The police visits have now led to an investigation by authorities.

For the most part, there seems to be no immediately discernible reason there would be discord or cause for worry about Spelling's mental health or her well-being. However, there's a chance that something could be simmering just beneath the surface, if there is any truth to the comments popular Bachelor Nation personality Corinne Olympios (yes, the Corinne Olympios) made to Entertainment Tonight.

During the daytime on Wednesday, Olympios recalls that she got to spend some one-on-one time with Spelling while the two were taking part in filming an episode of the yet-to-premiere Facebook cooking show Secrets in the Sauce. Olympios notes that the whole experience was surreal, mostly because she never thought she'd be hanging out with Spelling, but also because Spelling appeared a bit quiet, tired and withdrawn.

"This is the weirdest thing that's ever happened to me in my life," Olympios told ET. "The host of the show said [Tori] wanted to stay and hang out to meet me. We were kind of chatting, but she was kind of silent."

When it seemed like Spelling was tired, Olympios said, "I was thinking, 'Well, she does have five kids.' She was saying it's stressful, it's a lot. Someone was joking around with her like, 'Don't go home yet, say you're getting a manicure.' She was like, 'Oh my god, yeah right.'"

Perhaps the most troubling detail is that at one point, Spelling was given gifts for her kids from the show, and Olympios recalled, "[S]he kept dropping them [and] kept picking them up. [It was] like her mind was somewhere else." The police were called just hours after this incident.

Neither Spelling nor her reps have released a statement at this time. It's still unclear whether this is something truly worrisome or just a blip on the radar, so let's hope for the best where Spelling and her family are concerned.