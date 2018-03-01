 
These Are the Most-Watched Oscars Acceptance Speeches of All Time

Image: The Oscars/YouTube
The winning Oscars acceptance speeches of all time are...

There's something about the Oscars that just lends itself to some pretty amazing speeches. Maybe it's the pomp and class of the entire evening and ceremony. Maybe it's the long, glamorous history of Hollywood. Whatever it is, some incredible speeches have been given from the winners who have graced that stage. We're sure this year will be no exception.

More: Women Are Dominating the 2018 Oscars in Surprising Ways

With just a few days left to go until the 2018 Oscars ceremony, YouTube has put together a list of the most-watched (on YouTube) Oscars speeches of all time. They're not all that surprising, but they're still great speeches that are worth revisiting.

4. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet is the only woman to be in the top four (boo). Her acceptance speech from the 2009 Oscars for her role in The Reader currently has more than 8.5 million views. It's definitely worth revisiting ahead of Sunday night's ceremony for a dose of recent Oscars history.

3. Matthew McConaughey

The third-highest number of views goes to Matthew McConaughey, who won the Best Actor award in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. Despite being a pretty ubiquitous actor, this was his first Academy Award win. The video of his acceptance speech has more than 10 million views.

More: 15 Things That Happened at the First Oscars Ever in 1929

2. Heath Ledger

Coming in with the second-highest views with more than 10 million is the emotional 2009 win for Heath Ledger, honored for his role as the Joker in The Dark Knight after his death. Just try not to cry watching his family accept the award on the late actor's behalf.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

The No. 1 most-viewed Oscars speech of all time is no surprise. Leonardo DiCaprio has been such an accomplished actor for such a long time that his inability to win an Academy Award became a popular meme before he finally won Best Actor for his role in 2015's The Revenant.

More: Our Dream Nominations List for the 2018 Oscars

Will this year's Oscars speeches measure up to these classics? Tune in Sunday night, March 4, to find out.

