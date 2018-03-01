Don't worry, everything is okay between these Full House costars

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

In general, it might be a universally agreed-upon a good rule that anyone you've kissed passionately on the mouth who isn't your fiancée shouldn't be invited to your wedding if only to avoid the awkwardness of the entire affair. But, in the case, of John Stamos and his longtime TV girlfriend (then wife), Lori Loughlin, that rule goes right out the window. After more than 20 years as Stamos' co-star and friend, Loughlin obviously should have been at Uncle Jesse Stamos' wedding to Caitlin McHugh. So why wasn't she?

Apparently, because Stamos sucks at planning ahead.

"Caitlin and John — they were a little last-minute in their planning and preparation and we had already committed to something else," Loughlin told Us Weekly in a new interview. "We were all invited. Unfortunately, Candace [Cameron Bure] and I already committed to go to the Super Bowl months and months and months in advance so we couldn’t be there. But we certainly were all invited."

She added, "All the Hallmark executives were taking us to the Super Bowl. It was so much fun but we already committed to that. So we, unfortunately, could not be at John’s wedding."

Didn't think there could be real, serious consequences to last-minute wedding planning? Here's proof that there can.

Obviously, though, because the cast of Full House is all still best friends, Loughlin sent her own kind of congratulations to the happy couple.

"I sent flowers and I was really bummed that I already had plans," she said. "Dave [Coulier] went, Jodie [Sweetin] went. I think Bob [Saget] was there. Candace and I would have been there, we just unfortunately — timing."

There's a life lesson here, folks. Don't wait til the last minute to plan your wedding. The results can truly be catastrophic.