Can you picture Kristen Wiig as the next great superhero-movie villain?

Is there anyone out there who isn't looking forward to Wonder Woman 2? I mean, other than the misogynists and the MRAs of the world, but sorry, we don't count them and their garbage opinions. All the rest of us are eagerly awaiting our return to Themyscira come November 2019, when Wonder Woman 2 is set to hit theaters.

And now there's news out of preproduction that has the internet hyped, even though Wonder Woman 2 is close to two years from its planned release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins has personally reached out to Kristen Wiig to begin talks about casting her as the villain, Cheetah.

My editor and I may have to agree to disagree on this one, but I am absolutely here for it, and it seems like I'm in the right because the internet is also Team Wiig. When news of her potential casting broke late on Wednesday evening, Twitter folks wasted no time voicing their love for this news. Then again, who wouldn't want to see Wiig go toe-to-toe with Gal Gadot?

Look at what Patty Jenkins did with Charlize Theron in MONSTER. She’s going to do the same with Kristen Wiig for WONDER WOMAN 2, and deliver the best female villain since Faora. pic.twitter.com/wtVhTEQtdX — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 1, 2018

To be fair, fans complaining about #KristenWiig as #Cheetah have a valid point. Unexpected or out-of-the-box casting decisions have NEVER worked out for a comic book film. #WonderWoman2 pic.twitter.com/b3RZnlI2ZA — Holy BatCast (@HolyBatCast) March 1, 2018

Trust me, I think the idea of Kristen Wiig playing one of Wonder Woman’s most complex & tragic supervillains is a peculiar choice.



I wanted Charlize Theron or Naomie Harris for the role. But this *could* be something really special. Patty Jenkins has earned this. #WonderWoman — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 1, 2018

Warner Bros. wanted Emma Stone for Cheetah until she ultimately passed.



Patty Jenkins has reached out to Kristen Wiig personally for the role & they are now having executive meetings for her to land it.



She has a vision & she has also has something up her sleeve... #WonderWoman — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 1, 2018

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in WONDER WOMAN 2 would be "Heath Ledger as the Joker"-level inspired casting. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 1, 2018

We all know Wiig is super-talented in comedic roles, but she's proven herself in more serious films like Welcome to Me and Mother! And the fact that Jenkins personally reached out to her about this role means she has something in mind none of us probably knows about yet. There's a reason for this unconventional casting decision. I think we'll all be happy once we see it play out.

Plus, one of the reasons we love Wonder Woman so damn much is because it's a movie by women for women. It's increasing female representation on-screen and in the superhero space, no less, giving girls a hero of their own to look up to. Wiig fits that purpose. She's long been an outspoken feminist set on getting more women on-screen, even in unexpected places (Ghostbusters, anyone?). There are people out there who don't see it yet, but for now, I'm with Twitter — this is a great choice, and I'll be first in line to see this film.