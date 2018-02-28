Oprah Winfrey gave Mindy Kaling the most amazing gift

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you're an A-list celebrity, you're probably a little bit hard to shop for. Anything you don't already have, you're more than capable of getting for yourself. And as we've already seen from Mindy Kaling's Instagram stories of the gifts she and her baby girl, Katherine, have received since the little babe's birth was announced, companies and other celebs are eager to shower you with everything you could possibly need to rear a child.

So, what do you give that A-lister to celebrate the birth of their baby? Something heartfelt, of course. And who is guaranteed to give the best heartfelt gifts in the whole, entire world? Oprah Winfrey, duh.

In a new interview with USA Today, Kaling spilled the beans on what she received from Winfrey, her A Wrinkle in Time costar, after Katherine was born. And whoa, this is the best baby gift we've ever heard of in our lives.

"I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present.' I'm thinking, that's so nice, like, [it's] probably flowers. I had a kid, I'm a single mom. That's really nice Oprah remembered," Kaling said.

Nope. Not flowers.

"They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen, that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," Kaling continued. "Each book has 'Katherine's Book Club' on it."

Welp. That's it. Winfrey wins. You'll never top that. But just so you know, when you're not an A-list star and one of the richest people on the planet, flowers are probably just fine.