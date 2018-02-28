Is it possible to love Meghan Markle even more than we already do?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Print

Meghan Markle has always been a proud advocate for the empowerment of women. And now that she's about to have her voice elevated to one of the most public and trusted stages in the world, that of the British royal family, she's ramping up her efforts to use her voice and her platform to advocate for women all over the world.

More: Meghan Markle Will Have to Follow New Rules When She Joins the Royal Family

Markle sat in on a forum alongside her fiancé, Prince Harry, and her future sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, to talk about the future of the Royal Foundation and how she plans to contribute to the family's philanthropic efforts once she officially becomes a royal this coming May.

Meghan says she’s keen “to hit the ground running” and spoke about the importance of empowering women (with a shout out to #MeToo and #TimesUp ) pic.twitter.com/w0cfBLD1OS — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 28, 2018

"I hear a lot of people saying when speaking about girls empowerment, finding and knowing their worth and women's empowerment as well — you'll hear often people say, 'Well, you're helping women find their voices,'" Markle said. "I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find a voice — they have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen."

Preach, Meghan!

More: Meghan Markle Talked in Code About Prince Harry While Filming Suits

She continued, "I think right now in the climate we're seeing with so many campaigns, with Me Too and Time's Up, there's no better time than [now] to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them — men included in that. It makes such a tremendous difference."

Markle is clearly looking forward to getting to work changing the world, because she ended her speech by saying, "I guess we wait a couple months and then we can hit the ground running."

More: Meghan Markle Is Being Unfairly Body-Shamed During Her Engagement

We could not possibly be more excited for this woman to join the royal family, and May cannot come soon enough.